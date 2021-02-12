HANNIBAL, Mo. — A camper trailer used as a home south of Hannibal was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon, Mike Dobson, fire chief with the Hannibal Rural Fire Department, said.
The owner and only occupant, Michael Morgan, was not home when the fire was reported at 3:18 p.m. at 11500 Ledbetter Place, Dobson said.
His crew was joined by members of the New London Fire Department, in a reciprocal agreement, with about 12 firefighters extinguishing the fire.
They were on the scene an hour.
The 30-foot trailer was fully engulfed when they arrived and was destroyed, Dobson said. There was too much damage to determine the cause of the fire. Nearby trailers were not endangered, he said.
There were no injuries, and despite the bitter cold, firefighters had no problem with frozen equipment.
With extremely cold weather continuing, Dobson advised people using space heaters to use caution to prevent fires. He said this was his department’s first fire in some time.