LAGRANGE, Mo. A Canton woman was injured in a Thursday morning crash south of LaGrange.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2006 GMC Envoy driven by Sharon E. Platt, 35, of Canton, was heading south at 9:15 a.m. on U.S. 61, 3 miles south of LaGrange, when it turned into the path of a southbound 2021 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Christian J. Gray, 41, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Platt, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and LaGrange Fire Department.