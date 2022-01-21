TAYLOR, Mo. — A Canton, Mo. woman was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries after a crash north of Taylor Friday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2008 Chevrolet 2500 truck driven by Duane E. Goerlich, 47, of Canton was heading south on U.S. 61 about a mile north of Taylor. when the truck developed mechanical issues around 6:15 a.m. A 2019 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Tawny R. Hash, 27, of Canton struck the 2500 in the rear.
Both drivers were reportedly wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. Goerlich was listed as having no injuries. Hash was taken by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. for treatment of moderate injuries suffered in the crash.
Assisting the MSHP at the scene were the LaGrange Fire Department, Lewis County Sheriff's Department, and Lewis County Ambulance.