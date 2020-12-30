LAGRANGE, Mo. — A Canton woman was injured in a Tuesday night crash on U.S. 61 at LaGrange.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2009 Toyota Highlander driven by Ashleigh B. Otts, 30, of Canton, was heading north on U.S. 61 at 8:25 p.m. The patrol said the Toyota passed another vehicle, lost control on the wet/icy road and ran off the road.

Otts, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with minor injuries.

The patrol was assisted by Lewis County EMS, the LaGrange Police Department and the LaGrange Fire Department.

