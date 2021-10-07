TAYLOR, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a single-car crash Thursday morning that sent a Canton, Mo. resident to the hospital with minor injuries.
According to the report, a 2019 Jeep Latitude driven by Shanda M. Smith, 47, of Canton was taking the eastbound ramp from US 61 onto US 24 at Taylor at 7:25 a.m. when the Jeep went off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail.
Smith was taken to Blessing Hospital in Quincy by Marion County Ambulance for treatment of minor injuries. The report notes that Smith was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.
MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff's Department and the Palmyra Fire Department.