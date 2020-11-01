CENTER, MO., — The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash early Saturday morning in Ralls County faces several charges.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Logan G. Fowler, 24, of Center, was arrested on charges of felony driving while intoxicated-death of another, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless and imprudent driving.
The patrol said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Fowler was heading south at 2:20 a.m. on Route F, 5 miles east of Center, when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Passenger Ashley D. Myers, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene by Ralls County Coroner Robert Van Winkle.
Fowler airlifted by Survival Flight to University Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries.
The patrol said neither were wearing seat belts.
Assisting at the scene were the Ralls County Sheriff's Department, the Center Fire Department, the Hannibal Rural Fire Department and the Marion County Ambulance Service.