CENTER, Mo. — A man died in an early Friday morning crash in Center.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2001 GMC 1500 driven by Lee D. Hulse, 36, of Center, was heading west at 1:57 a.m. on Kingbird Lane in Center when it traveled off the north side of the road and overturned.
Hulse was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:30 a.m. by Ralls County Coroner Robert Van Winkle. He was taken to Bienhoff Funeral Home in Perry.
A passenger, Timothy J. Long, 30, of Center, was taken by personal vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
Neither man was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Center Fire Department and Ralls County Ambulance.