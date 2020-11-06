Genesis Bible Church is hosting a soup supper and silent Auction from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at 12613 Saverton Drive in Saverton.
Tickets are $6 per person, cash only. Advanced tickets are recommended.
Dine in or carry out soup, dessert and drink or hot dog, chips, dessert and drink.
Silent auction items may be viewed at Genesis Bible Church Operation Christmas Child Facebook page. Funds raised will pay for shipping costs for Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes to be packed this month.
For information contact Christina at 573-795-2026.