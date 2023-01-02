MACON, Mo. — A Clarence woman and a teenage passenger were injured in a Sunday night crash north of Macon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2014 Buick Enclave driven by Callie C. Watkins, 30, of Clarence, was heading east at 8 p.m. on Route AX, 10 miles north of Macon, when it struck a deer in the road.
Watkins and two passengers, a 16-year-old female from Clarence and a 14-year-old female from Macon, were taken by private auto to Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries.
Watkins and the 16-year-old were wearing seat belts, but the 14-year-old was not, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by Macon County Ambulance, Macon County First Responders and Macon Rural Fire Department.