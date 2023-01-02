MACON, Mo. — A Clarence woman and a teenage passenger were injured in a Sunday night crash north of Macon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2014 Buick Enclave driven by Callie C. Watkins, 30, of Clarence, was heading east at 8 p.m. on Route AX, 10 miles north of Macon, when it struck a deer in the road.