CLARK COUNTY, Mo. — A single-car crash Thursday evening in rural Clark County left two Missouri men with minor injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by James M. Privia, 72, of Kahoka, Mo. was heading west on Missouri Route C at 5:05 p.m., about 4 miles north of Wayland. The Explorer ran off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.
MSHP reports that Privia and a passenger, Aaron Frey, 24, of Bevier, Mo., both suffered minor injuries that were treated at the scene. The report states that Privia was wearing a seat belt while Frey was not.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Clark County Sheriff's Department and the Clark County Ambulance.