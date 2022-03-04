CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — A Clarksville man was injured early Friday morning after his vehicle struck a sign.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Matthew T. Thies, 39, of Clarksville, struck a Chevron sign at 12:18 a.m. The patrol said the sign went through the vehicle’s windshield and struck Thies in the face. Thies continued from the crash scene to his residence where he was contacted by the patrol.
Thies was taken by the patrol to Pike County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.