MONTGOMERY CITY, Mo. — A Clarksville woman was injured in a Tuesday morning crash in Montgomery County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2019 Chevrolet Spark driven by Veeda L. Radilla, 65, of Clarksville, was heading north on Mo. 161 at Sunbeam Road at 8:10 a.m. when it failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Radilla was taken by ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph Lake St. Louis with minor injuries. A passenger, Alan B. Hale, 33, of Clarksville, refused treatment for minor injuries.
Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.