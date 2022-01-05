EOLIA, Mo. — A Tuesday night crash on U.S. 61 injured passengers in both vehicles.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2019 Ram 1500 driven by Robert D. Jackson, 83, of Center, was heading east at 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 61 with Highway WW when it failed to yield and pulled out in front of a northbound 2006 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Devin J. Guidry, 40, of Bowling Green. The patrol said the Chrysler struck the Ram.
A passenger in the Ram, Janie L. Jackson, 80, of Perry, was taken by Pike County Ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital West with moderate injuries. A passenger in the Chrysler, Nicole R. Fairchild, 39, of St. Louis, was taken by Pike County Ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
Both drivers and both passengers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.