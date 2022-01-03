HUNNEWELL, Mo. — A Sunday night crash east of Hunnewell injured two.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2021 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Keith O. Paris, 69, of Monroe City, was heading west at 5:05 p.m. on Route EE, 3 miles east of Hunnewell, when it failed to stop at a stop sign. The patrol said a southbound 2006 Dodge 3500 driven by Skyler J. Timbrook, 28 of Monroe City, struck the Chevrolet.
Paris was taken by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries. A passenger, Carla S. Paris, 73, of Hunnewell, was taken by ambulance to Hannibal Regional with serious injuries. Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe City Fire Department.