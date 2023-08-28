KAHOKA, Mo. — A Saturday afternoon crash east of Kahoka injured three.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Sara A. Kracht, 51, of Kahoka, was heading west at 4:55 p.m. on U.S. 136, 4 miles east of Kahoka, when it traveled off the right side of the road to avoid colliding with a vehicle and struck a ditch.
Kracht and two passengers, Brandon E. Kracht, 21, and Ritchie E. Kracht, 52, both of Kahoka, were taken by private auto to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries. All were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Wayland Fire and Emergency Medical Services and Clark County Ambulance.