MONROE CITY, Mo. — A South Carolina man was injured in a Friday night crash east of Monroe City.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2017 Ford F-350 driven by James C. Nettles, 51, of Timmonsville, S.C., was heading east at 9:45 p.m. on U.S. 36, 3 miles east of Monroe City, and became stuck in the snow when attempting to turn right onto Route J. A passenger in the Ford, Paymus J. Taylor, 21, of Bennettsville, S.C., was attempting to unhook the towed unit from the vehicle, the patrol said, when an eastbound 2018 Kenworth T-680 driven by Linford J. Schrock, 66, of Hopkins, Mich., struck the rear of the towed unit.
Taylor was taken by Monroe County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe City Fire Department.