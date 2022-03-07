MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Friday morning crash east of Monroe City injured a Tennessee man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2017 International straight truck driven by Jeffrey D. Blair, 60, of Nashville, Tenn., was heading east at 10:20 a.m. on Route A, 6 miles east of Monroe City, when it traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
Blair, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe City Fire Department and Monroe City Ambulance.