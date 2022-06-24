MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Thursday night crash east of Monroe City injured three.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Logan M. Lucas, 19, of Monroe City, was heading north at 7:15 p.m. on Route J, 3 miles east of Monroe City, when it turned into the path of a southbound 1996 Jeep Cherokee driven by Donald A. Archer, 69, of Monroe City.
Archer was taken by Air Evac to University Hospital with moderate injuries.
A passenger in the Pontiac, a 7-year-old Monroe City boy, was taken by Air Evac to University Hospital with moderate injuries, and a second passenger, a 7-year-old Monroe City girl, was taken by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
All were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe City Fire Department and Monroe City Ambulance.