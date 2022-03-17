NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Wednesday afternoon motorcycle crash east of New London injured a Hawk Point man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2010 Honda motorcycle driven by Eddie L. Callahan, 69, of Hawk Point, was heading north at 12:45 p.m. on Route T, 7 miles east of New London, when it failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
Callahan was treated at Hannibal Regional Hospital for minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and New London Fire Department.