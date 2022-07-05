PARIS, Mo. — A Monday morning crash east of Paris injured a teen driver.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by a 17-year-old Paris female was heading east at 10:12 a.m. and turning out of a private entrance onto Route Z, 7 miles east of Paris, at 10:12 a.m. when it pulled into the path of the towed unit of a southbound 2018 Ford F450 driven by Nicholas J. Ross, 35, of Holliday.
The teen, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by private auto to University Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and the Monroe County Fire Department.