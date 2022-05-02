TAYLOR, Mo. — An early Saturday morning crash east of Taylor injured a Quincy, Ill., woman.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2012 Mitsubishi driven by Samantha J. Dupont, 23, of Quincy, was heading east at 12:05 a.m. on North Outer Road 24, 1 mile east of Taylor, when it failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
Dupont, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by private auto to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.