PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — A single-car crash Wednesday morning in Pike County sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 7 a.m. Wednesday a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 driven by Justin L. Fuget, 33, of New London, Mo. was heading east on Mo. Route B, just west of Pike County Road 122. The truck reportedly crossed the centerline of the road and went off the left side, hitting a tree and becoming submerged in a creek.
Fuget and a passenger, Jessica M. Ellsworth, 38, of Hannibal, were both take to Hannibal Regional Hospital by private car for treatment of minor injuries suffered in the crash. The Highway Patrol reported that it was unknown if Ellsworth was wearing a seat belt, and that Fuget was not wearing his.
MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Pike County Sheriff's Department.