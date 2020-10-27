MILLARD, Mo. — A Monday night crash south of Millard injured an Edina woman.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2009 Dodge Journey driven by Taylor L. Middleton, 23, of Kirksville, and a 2013 Lincoln MKX driven by Sophia M. Savage, 29, of Edina, were heading north on U.S. 63, one-half mile south of Millard, at 10:40 p.m. when the Lincoln struck the rear of the Dodge.
Savage was taken by Adair County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with minor injuries. Middleton refused treatment for minor injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.