COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Tuesday night crash in Boone County involving a Clarence man left another driver with serious injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Raymond C. Wood, 53, of Clarence, was heading north at 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 63, ½ mile north of Calvert Hill Road. As the Chevrolet began to overtake a 2010 Cixi moped driven by William V. Barnhart, 66, of Columbia, the moped switched lanes, the patrol said, and the Chevrolet struck the moped, causing it to overturn and eject its driver.
Barnhart was taken by Boone County Ambulance to University Hospital with serious injuries.