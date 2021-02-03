HERMANN, Mo. — A Tuesday afternoon crash in Montgomery County involving an Edina man left one driver with serious injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 1999 Chevrolet Tracker driven by Nellie C. Romaker, 82, of Hermann, was heading east on Mo. 19 at Mo. 94 at 2:35 p.m. when it failed to yield to a northbound 2003 Volvo tractor trailer driven by Jerry L. Holman, 74, of Edina. The patrol said the Chevrolet struck the towed unit of the Volvo.
Romaker was taken by Hermann EMS to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.