KAHOKA, Mo. — A Kahoka man was injured in a crash that ended in a creek on Saturday near the city.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that Justin Woods, 23, of Kahoka, was driving a 1996 Chevrolet 1500 truck about 9 a.m. north on County Road 173, about 6 miles east of Kahoka, when he lost control of the truck, struck a bridge railing and overturned into a creek.
Woods suffered moderate injuries and was taken by private car to Keokuk Area Hospital in Keokuk, Iowa.
The Clark County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.