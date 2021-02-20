KAHOKA, Mo. — A Kahoka man was injured in a crash that ended in a creek on Saturday near the city.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that Justin Woods, 23, of Kahoka, was driving a 1996 Chevrolet 1500 truck about 9 a.m. north on County Road 173, about 6 miles east of Kahoka, when he lost control of the truck, struck a bridge railing and overturned into a creek.

Woods suffered moderate injuries and was taken by private car to Keokuk Area Hospital in Keokuk, Iowa. 

The Clark County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.

