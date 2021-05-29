PERRY, Mo. — One driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries following a crash Saturday near Perry.
According the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2012 Dodge Ram driven by Joey L. Watson, 27, of Wentzville, Mo. was pulling out of a gas station onto Mo. Route 154 at 12:25 p.m. when the Dodge struck a 2021 Jeep Cherokee. The driver of the Cherokee, Echo R. Brothers, 22, of Hannibal, Mo., was taken by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The MSHP reported that both drivers were wearing their seat belts.