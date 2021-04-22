ARBELA, Mo. — A head-on crash Wednesday night north of Arbela injured two.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 17-year-old male from Arbela was heading south on Route Z, 8 miles north of Arbela, at 5 p.m. when it crossed the center line and struck nearly head-on a northbound 2006 Dodge Ram driven by Lyle F. Seaver, 63, of Arbela.

Seaver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Air Evac to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with serious injuries.

The teen, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Scotland County Ambulance to Blessing with moderate injuries.

The patrol was assisted by the Scotland County Sheriff's Department and Scotland County Fire and EMS.

