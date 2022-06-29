HOLLIDAY, Mo. — A Tuesday night crash north of Holliday seriously injured a Paris teen.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a Yamaha Grizzly 125 driven by a 17-year-old male from Paris was heading south at 8:45 p.m. on Route A, 4.5 miles north of Holliday, when it struck a deer. The driver was ejected, the patrol said.
The teen was taken by Monroe County Ambulance to University Hospital with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County Fire Department.