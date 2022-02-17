LAPLATA, Mo. — A Wednesday morning two-vehicle crash involving a Memphis man injured one of the drivers.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2021 Ford pickup driven by Donald A Gibson, 52,of Memphis, was heading south at 9:15 a.m. on U.S. 63, 4 miles north of LaPlata, when it struck the rear of a 2000 Ford F-350 driven by Junior A. Perry, 78, of LaPlata.
Perry, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Kirksville Fire Department and LaPlata Fire Department.