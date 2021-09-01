MADISON, Mo. — A Tuesday morning crash north of Madison seriously injured a Mexico teen.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2011 Dodge Durango driven by a 16-year-old Clarence girl was heading north at 5:35 a.m. on Mo. 151, 4 miles north of Madison, when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
A passenger, a 17-year-old Mexico girl, was ejected from the vehicle in the crash. She was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.
The driver was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said, but the passenger was not.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County Ambulance and Madison Fire Department.