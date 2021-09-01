MADISON, Mo. — A Tuesday morning crash north of Madison seriously injured a Mexico teen.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2011 Dodge Durango driven by a 16-year-old Clarence girl was heading north at 5:35 a.m. on Mo. 151, 4 miles north of Madison, when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

A passenger, a 17-year-old Mexico girl, was ejected from the vehicle in the crash. She was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

The driver was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said, but the passenger was not.

The patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County Ambulance and Madison Fire Department.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.