PARIS, Mo. — A Friday afternoon crash north of Paris injured four, including two children.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Jason M. Rieger, 25, of Paris, was heading north at 12:40 p.m. on Mo. 15, 5 miles north of Paris, when it traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, skidded off the left side of the road and overturned.
A passenger, Debra A. Shepherd, 20, of Paris, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken by Air Evac to University Hospital with serious injuries.
Another passenger, a girl under the age of 1 of Paris, was taken by Survival Flight to University Hospital with moderate injuries, and another child, a 1-year-old girl of Paris, was taken by Monroe County Ambulance to University Hospital with moderate injuries.
Rieger, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Monroe County Ambulance to University Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Paris Fire Department, Monroe County Ambulance and Monroe City Ambulance.