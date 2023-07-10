PARIS, Mo. — A Friday afternoon crash north of Paris injured four, including two children.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Jason M. Rieger, 25, of Paris, was heading north at 12:40 p.m. on Mo. 15, 5 miles north of Paris, when it traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, skidded off the left side of the road and overturned.