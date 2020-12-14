PARIS, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash Saturday morning north of Paris injured two.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1999 Honda CRV driven by Blake A. Lantz, 19, of Monroe City, was heading east on Mo. 15 at Route F, 1 mile north of Paris, at 9:40 a.m. The patrol said the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by Ronald G. Turnbough, 68, of Paris.

A passenger in the Chrysler, Juanitta F. Turnbough, 66, of Paris, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Monroe County Ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

A passenger in the Honda, James L. Smith, 17, of Paris, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Randolph County Ambulance to Moberly Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department and Paris Fire Department.

