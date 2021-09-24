WEST QUINCY, Mo. — A three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on the Bayview Bridge left two people with minor injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2020 Ford pickup driven by Samantha M. Hirner, 19, of Palmyra was heading east at 3:58 p.m. on U.S. 24 and stopped in traffic when it was struck in the rear by a 2012 Buick Enclave driven by Lorrin R. Miles, 24, of Quincy, Ill. The patrol said the Buick then was struck in the rear by a 2002 Mercury Sable driven by Steven N. Carter, 27, of Quincy.
Hirner and a passenger in the Buick, a 5-year-old boy from Quincy, were taken by private vehicle to Blessing Hospital in Quincy with minor injuries.
All three drivers and the passenger were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Quincy Police Department.