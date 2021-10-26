HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Monday night crash on Mo. 168 seriously injured a Hannibal man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Kaleb M. Golven, 20, of Hannibal, was heading south at 10:45 p.m. on Mo. 168, 3.5 miles north of Hannibal, when it traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
Golven, who was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, was taken by Survival Flight to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Ambulance and Palmyra Fire Department.