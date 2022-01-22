LENTNER, Mo. — A single-vehicle crash sent a Maine man to the hospital Friday in Shelby County.
According to the report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2021 Freightliner driven by Michael C. Horner, 37, of Houlton, Maine was heading east on U.S. 36 about a mile west of Lentner. Around 10:40 a.m. Friday, the Freightliner went off the right side of the road and hit a tree, totaling the truck.
The MSHP report showed that Horner was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was taken by the Salt River Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, Shelbina Fire Department, the Missouri Department of Transportation, Missouri Department of Health, and BNSF Railroad.