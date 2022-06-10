HURDLAND, Mo. A Hurdland teen was seriously injured in a Thursday morning crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 15year-old Hurdland male was heading west at 5:15 a.m. on Mo. 6, one-half mile east of Hurdland, when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the right side again, struck a ditch and overturned.
The teen, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Scotland County Memorial Hospital, then to University Hospital with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.