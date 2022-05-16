BARING, Mo. — A Friday morning crash south of Baring seriously injured a Knox City man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1997 Freightliner driven by Ronald W. Shumaker, 71, of Knox City, was heading south at 11:30 a.m. on Mo. 15, 3 miles south of Baring, when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and overturned.
Shumaker, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to University Hospital in Columbia.
The patrol was assisted by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department and Knox County Fire and Rescue.