HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Wednesday night crash south of Hannibal injured a Florida man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Breanna N. O’Brien, 22, of Hannibal, and a 2017 GMC Savana driven by Gerald W. Williams, 76, of Port Richey, Fla., were heading north at 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 61, 1 mile south of Hannibal. The patrol said the GMC was following too closely and struck the Chevrolet in the rear.
Williams, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and the Ralls County Rural Fire Department, First Responders and Ambulance.