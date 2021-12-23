KAHOKA, Mo. — A Wednesday night deer-related crash south of Kahoka injured a Williamstown man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2009 Ford Mustang driven by Kyle L. Gregory, 19, of Williamstown, was heading west at 7:48 p.m. on Highway D, 4 miles south of Kahoka, when it swerved to avoid a deer in the road, ran off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.
Gregory, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Clark County Ambulance to Scotland County Hospital with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department.