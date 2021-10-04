NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Saturday afternoon crash south of New London injured a Hannibal woman.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2002 Chevrolet pickup driven by Kathleen E. Smith, 20, of Hannibal, was heading south at 2:45 p.m. on Mo. 19, 1 mile south of New London, and following a 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Blain E. Potter, 19, of Hannibal. When the Santa Fe came to an abrupt stop, the patrol said the Chevrolet struck it in the rear.
Smith, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and New London Fire Department.