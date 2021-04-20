PALMYRA, Mo. — A Monday night crash south of Palmyra injured a Hannibal man and woman.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2011 Ford Escape driven by Brandon P. Wilson, 34, of Hannibal, was heading east on County Road 262, 4 miles south of Palmyra, at 8:40 p.m. when it failed to stop at a stop sign, traveled across U.S. 24 and struck a ditch.

Wilson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill, with serious injuries. A passenger, Adele C. Wilson, 30, of Hannibal, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing with moderate injuries.

The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Department and the Palmyra Fire Department.

