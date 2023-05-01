SANTA FE, Mo. — A Saturday afternoon crash south of Santa Fe seriously injured two girls.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2021 Tracker 800 driven by a 13-year-old girl from Perry was heading east at 12:30 p.m. on County Road 606, 2 miles south of Santa Fe, when it began skidding and overturned on the driver’s side.
The driver was taken by Monroe County Ambulance and Air Evac to University Hospital with serious injuries. A passenger, a 9-year-old girl from Paris, was taken by Ralls County Ambulance and Air Evac to University Hospital with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County Fire Department.