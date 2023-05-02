SPALDING, Mo. — A Monday morning crash south of Spalding injured two Hannibal teens.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Toyota Camry driven by Mackenzie I. Smashey, 18, of Hannibal, was heading south at 4:15 a.m. on Route H, one-half mile south of Spalding, when it traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.
Smashey was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries. A passenger, a 16-year-old Hannibal female, was taken by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional with serious injuries.
Both teens were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, Ralls County Ambulance and Center Fire Department.