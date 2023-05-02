SPALDING, Mo. — A Monday morning crash south of Spalding injured two Hannibal teens.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2005 Toyota Camry driven by Mackenzie I. Smashey, 18, of Hannibal, was heading south at 4:15 a.m. on Route H, one-half mile south of Spalding, when it traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.