MONROE CITY, Mo. — Icy conditions led to a Monday night crash southeast of Monroe City that injured a Palmyra woman.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2000 Dodge Stratus driven by Natosha M. Allen, 32, of Palmyra, was heading north on Route J, 3 miles southeast of Monroe City, at 11:40 p.m. when it lost control on the ice-covered road, struck a bridge and a guardrail.
Allen, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Monroe County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe City Fire Department and the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department.