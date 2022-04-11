PALMYRA, Mo. — A Saturday afternoon crash southeast of Palmyra injured a Vandalia man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Virgil L. Smith, 77, of Vandalia, was heading south at 3:20 p.m. on U.S. 61, 2 miles southeast of Palmyra, when it attempted to make a left turn and struck a southbound 2014 Ford F-150 driven by Denis E. Hagerbaumer, 72, of Quincy, Ill.
Smith, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Palmyra Fire Department.