HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Monday morning crash west of Hannibal injured two.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1994 Ford Ranger driven by Kearston R. Gillum, 21, of Hannibal, was heading east at 11:10 a.m. on Route MM, 1 mile west of Hannibal, when it traveled off the south side of the road and overturned, ejecting both occupants.
Gillum was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital, then airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.
A passenger, Jared S. Newton, 26, of Hannibal, was taken by private auto to Hannibal Regional with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Hannibal Rural Fire Department.