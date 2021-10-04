PALMYRA, Mo. — A Sunday afternoon crash west of Palmyra injured two.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Terry D. Dennis, 61, of Philadelphia, was heading west at 2:40 p.m. on Mo. 168, 4 miles west of Palmyra, when it ran off the south side of the road, overturned and came to rest on its side.
Dennis and a passenger, Kathleen Dennis, 52, of Philadelphia, were taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with minor injuries.
Both were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Palmyra Fire Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Marion County Ambulance.