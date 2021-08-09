WAYLAND, Mo. — A Sunday morning crash west of Wayland seriously injured a Durham man.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Bryan W. Gosney, 58, of Durham, was heading east at 11:15 a.m. on U.S. 136, 2.5 miles west of Wayland, when it traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert. The patrol said the van continued eastbound off the roadway and struck a tree.
Gosney, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Clark County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with serious injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department and Wayland Fire Department.