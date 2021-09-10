ASHLEY, Mo. — A Curryville man died in a Thursday afternoon crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Isiah L. Hoskins, 40, of Curryville, was heading north on Highway 161, south of Highway Z, at 4:15 p.m. The patrol said the vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound 2005 Jeep Cherokee driven by Rebecca A. Fuerst, 39, of New Hartford.
Hoskins was pronounced dead at 6:42 p.m. at the scene by Coroner Colton Marti. He was taken to Bibb-Veach Funeral Home.
Fuerst was taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries.
Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.